Student debt is crushing dreams for this group

Over half of LGBTQ student loan borrowers say they regret taking on college debt. That's 15 percentage points higher than the general population, according to a survey by Student Loan Hero.
The survey focused on borrowers who identify as LGBTQ. More than 11,000 students were surveyed in February 2018.
Student debt is a burden for many young people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The total amount of debt has reached $1.5 trillion, with 44.2 million Americans paying back loans for higher education, according to Student Loan Hero, an online resource for managing student loans.
Across the board, the average amount of debt that a student graduates with is nearly $40,000, according to Student Loan Hero, while the average projected starting salary for those with a bachelor’s degree is just over $50,000, according to a study by Korn Ferry, an organizational consulting firm.