US futures suggest a negative open ahead of earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a negative open on Friday, as investors awaited further earnings and digested news comments from President Donald Trump.

Around 2.15 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 41 points, indicating a negative open of 30.50 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a downbeat start to their respective trading sessions.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed lower amid presidential criticism of the Federal Reserve. Speaking to CNBC in an exclusive interview, President Trump said he wasn’t happy about rising interest rates.

In the same interview, Trump said if his dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin don’t work out, Trump will become “the worst enemy he’s ever had.” The White House has sent an invitation to the Kremlin for a visit to Washington this fall.

Elsewhere, China is reportedly giving more liquidity to the financial system and easing credit to small and medium-sized firms to protect its economy against the trade war with the United States.

There are no major data releases Friday. Market players will therefore be mostly focused on earnings, with General Electric reporting before the bell.