US Treasury yields higher despite Trump’s criticism of the Fed

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as traders digested criticism of the Federal Reserve from President Donald Trump.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.8508 percent at 2:05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9709 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday after Trump told CNBC in an exclusive interview that he was “not thrilled” to see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

“I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them (the Fed) do what they feel is best,” the president said.

There are no major data releases Friday and no planned auctions.