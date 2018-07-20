Workers are 'ghosting' interviews, blowing off work in a strong job market 

At Carports & More, based in El Dorado Hills, California, nearly half of the 65 job candidates scheduled for interviews the past month didn’t show up.

At VoiceNation, an Atlanta area call center, a similar share of the 10 hires the company was making each month never came in to work.

In the hottest job market in decades, workers are holding all the cards. And they’re starting to play dirty.

A growing number are "ghosting" their jobs: blowing off scheduled job interviews, accepting offers but not showing up the first day and even vanishing from existing positions – all without giving notice.

While skipping out on appointments and work has always happened on occasion, the behavior is “starting to feel like a commonplace” occurrence, says Chip Cutter, editor-at-large at LinkedIn, the job and social networking site, who has studied hiring practices.

While no one formally tracks such antics, many businesses report that 20 to 50 percent of job applicants and workers are pulling no-shows in some form, forcing many firms to modify their hiring practices.

“You’re seeing job candidates with more options,” says Dawn Fay, district president of staffing firm Robert Half for the New York City area. “It’s definitely influencing their behavior.”

In May, with unemployment then near an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, there were more job openings than unemployed people for just the second month in the past two decades, Labor Department figures show. And 2.4 percent of all those employed quit jobs, typically to take another, the largest share in 17 years.