10 key management principles from John D. Rockefeller, America’s first billionaire

Rockefeller bristled at the notion that he was work-obsessed. “I know of nothing more despicable and pathetic than a man who devotes all the waking hours of the day to making money for money’s sake,” he wrote in a memoir.

Unlike some oftoday’s round-the-clock billionaires, Rockefeller worked at a much more leisurely pace. He napped daily after lunch and dozed in a lounge chair after dinner. In his mid-30s, he installed a telegraph wire between his work and home. That way, he could spend three or four afternoons during the week at home, gardening and enjoying the outdoors.

Rockefeller once told the writer William Inglis, “It is remarkable how much we all could do if we avoid hustling, and go along at an even pace and keep from attempting too much.”

By taking some downtime, writes Chernow, the billionaire was able to pace himself and improve his productivity.