10 key management principles from John D. Rockefeller, America’s first billionaire

Long before Jeff Bezos became the world's richest person, oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller was setting records with his wealth.
Both philanthropist and ruthless baron of the Standard Oil Company, Rockefeller became America’s first billionaire in 1916. At the time, Rockefeller was worth nearly 2 percent of the national economy, and adjusted for inflation, his fortune would be worth around $24 billion today. For richest-man Bezos to command a similar share of the economy today, he’d have to more than double his net worth to roughly $399.2 billion.