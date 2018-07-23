Cramer Remix: Alphabet has broken this troubling trend after reporting earnings   

As shares of Alphabet soared in after-hours trading after the Google parent reported a second-quarter earnings beat, CNBC's Jim Cramer was heartened by the stock's flight higher.

"There’s just a ton to like about this company, which managed to reverse a niggling trend towards sliding down the day after it reports," the "Mad Money" host said on Monday.

Among Alphabet's "big wins" were deals with cloud-savvy companies like Domino's and Target, a lack of China-related weakness and strength in its international markets, Cramer said.

"It looks like Alphabet’s business is so strong that we don’t have to fret as much as some thought about the $5 billion fine recently handed down by the EU," he said, noting that "European business, by the way, was incredibly strong."

"I think [the fine] might’ve been actually helped," he added. "I think they may be the big winner because of GDPR, that privacy standard that played out in Google’s favor."

