"Right now this government under Donald Trump, and under the Republicans for a long time now, has been about making government more for the richest and most powerful in the country."

Q: Part of the differences that you guys have – I’m talking about internally within the Democratic Party – is policy, part of it's attitude and demeanor. Do you hit the gas, or do you reassure people with the idea of a broader appeal?

A: The heart of this really is the distinction between us and the republicans. When the Republicans are saying, "let's do a $1.5 trillion tax giveaway to billionaires and giant corporations," Democrats are saying, "whoa, whoa, whoa, if you think there's $1.5 trillion to spend let's invest it in making health care more affordable in America, let's invest it in fighting back against the opioid crisis, let's invest it in the infrastructure."

Now look, we're Democrats, we're going to talk about pieces of that in lots of different ways. But I think at core, Democrats are together.

You know, I came to politics really late. I had a whole 'nother life. But I came to it, in many ways, because this is personal for me. I grew up in a paycheck-to-paycheck family, All three of my brothers went off and joined the military. I was the baby. I wanted to do just one thing in my life: I wanted to teach public school. I've wanted to do that since I was in second grade. I used to line my dollies up and teach my dollies. I was tough but fair.

By the time I got ready to go to college, my folks didn't have the money for an application for me to go, much less the money to send me. I got a scholarship, I quit, I got married at 19. But I found a commuter college that cost $50 a semester, and I hung on for dear life.

That was my shot. I got that shot because America invested in kids like me. And here I am, the daughter of a janitor, who ended up as a public school teacher, a university professor, and a United States senator because America invested in kids. That opportunity's not out there today.

Q: So that's what makes you a U.S. senator who, rather than smooth things over, wants to fight.

A: You bet. Because kids like me, that door's only going to open once for them, and it needs to open now. It doesn't need to open 10 years from now or 20 years from now; it needs to open now. I feel this urgency of the moment. That's why I’m in this fight, and you bet, I’m willing to fight for what I believe in.

Q: You are more polarizing than some. Do you embrace that?

A: That's funny you'd say that. I don’t see it that way. I see it as wherever I go people know what I fight for. And a lot of folks agree with me, and even a lot of folks who don't respect the fact that I’m pretty darn clear about it and pretty straightforward.

Q: But you recognize that, say, with businesspeople, with Wall Street you're a very polarizing figure?

A: I get that there are a lot of folks who like having the power and the riches they have, they like being able to tweak their little pinkie and the United States government does just what they want. They like being able to get regulations rolled back or not enforced. I totally get that. And I get that I push hard against that, that I may be a threat to them on that. But my view on that is, don't call me the polarizing figure; they're the ones who want to take advantage of this country. They're the ones who want to cheat. They're the ones who want to say that their personal wealth, their power is more important than building an America that works for everyone.

Q: President Obama gave a speech in South Africa the other day, talking about the explosion of income inequality and the structural forces that caused that to happen. He was talking about the people behind that, people who are leading major corporations. He said it’s not that they're all motivated by malice, they're making rational choices in the system we have. It sounds as if you think there’s a good bit of malice.

A: They know what they're doing. They know that they are advancing the interests of themselves and people similarly situated over the interests of others. Is it every one of them, is it every moment, is it personal? That's not the point. The point is when the giant banks get together and they start rolling back -- pushing Congress to roll back the regulations on Wall Street, they make it just a little bit more likely that if anything goes wrong that taxpayers will be called on to bail them out. But when they do that then it's less about what's in their hearts, it's about what they're actually doing to this country.

Q: You don't think capitalists are bad people?

A: I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don't believe in is theft, what I don't believe in is cheating. That's where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it's about the powerful get all of it. And that's what's gone wrong in America.