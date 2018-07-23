Leon Cooperman closes hedge fund for family office

Leon Cooperman is closing his hedge fund, Omega Advisors, and converting it into a family office because he does not want to spend the rest of his life “chasing the S&P 500”.

The 75-year-old hedge fund manager will return outside capital at the end of the year after two and a half years of positive performance, he said in a letter to investors. Omega manages around $3.6bn, a “significant amount” of which is partner capital, according to the firm.

Mr Cooperman said his decision to return money to investors was not driven by health concerns, and that he will continue managing his own money and work with Omega’s vice-chairman, Steve Einhorn, to consult each other on their family offices.

Omega’s Credit Opportunities Fund will continue under a different name with the same portfolio managers, Sam Martini and Eric Schneider, while Rebecca Pacholder, another Omega portfolio manager, will launch a new fund focused on high-yield debt and distressed securities.

Mr Cooperman said he would be “a substantial investor” in both funds.

As the pioneers of the hedge fund industry grow older, many are grappling with succession planning. Some, like Mr Cooperman, shut their doors, while others pass the baton to other managers to carry on the firm they started.

Mr Cooperman founded Omega in 1991 after retiring from the partnership of Goldman Sachs, where he was chairman and chief executive of the bank’s asset management arm.

His career was marred by an insider trading investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which he settled last year for $4.9m, without admitting wrongdoing or facing a ban from the industry.

After the SEC accused him of generating “substantial illicit profits” of $4.1m in 2016, investors including the retirement plan for Goldman Sachs employees withdrew their money, driving down assets under management from $5.4bn to $3.6bn.