A federal judge has granted immunity to five potential witnesses for their testimony at the upcoming trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Judge T.S. Ellis III also said he plans to have the identity of those witnesses made public.

Prosecutors in the office of special counsel Robert Mueller had asked for so-called use immunity for the five witnesses, which would bar their testimony at Manafort's trial from being used against them in a criminal prosecution. Ellis' decision to grant them use immunity does not preclude the quintet from being charged on the basis of other evidence.

Ellis, during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., on Monday, said he will rule later in the day on Manafort's request to delay by several months his trial on charges of bank and tax fraud.

Manafort's lawyers have argued that a postponement is warranted due to the need to sift through the voluminous amoun of documents recently turned over by prosecutors to the the defense team.

Manafort, 69, is currently scheduled to start jury selection in that trial on Wednesday.

He also faces a separate criminal case in Washington, D.C., federal court, where a trial on related charges currently is scheduled to begin in September.

Both cases relate to consulting and lobbying work Manafort did on behalf of pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

Manafort had been confined to his home on a $10 million release bond until June, when prosecutors accused him of trying to tamper with potential witnesses against him. He since has been locked up in jail.