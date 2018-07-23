Ford to report second-quarter earnings after the bell

Ford is set to report second-quarter earnings after the markets close Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects, based on analysts estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings: 31 cents per share

Revenue: $35.83 billion

Analysts will be watching to see how the changes Jim Hackett has made in his first year as CEO are playing out. Hackett boldly decided earlier this year to phase out all of Ford's sedans, except for the iconic Mustang, to focus most of its production on its best-selling SUVs and trucks.

But that may be hampered by a fire at one of its suppliers that caused Ford to temporarily suspend production of its popular F-150 pickup truck in May.

Like other automakers, Ford is also contending with tariffs on steel, aluminum and possibly on vehicles themselves.

Shares of General Motors, the largest U.S. automaker, fell as much as 8 percent Wednesday after cutting its profit outlook for the year, citing higher costs for raw materials. Steel and aluminum prices have risen since the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the two key raw materials used in car manufacturing. Rival Fiat Chrysler fell by as much as 15.7 percent intraday after it also cut its outlook for the year.

Shares of Ford fell by more than 4 percent to a 52-week low of $10.12 a share in intraday trading.

Ford's also been investing heavily in the next generation of automobiles, pouring money into artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and electrified cars.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.