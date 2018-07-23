Here’s how much new MBA grads are earning

The future looks bright for some MBA graduates, but not all newly minted business school grads are optimistic.

Many new MBA graduates — 46 percent — have had job offers for $125,000 or more, according to a new survey from Training the Street, a provider of educational courses to organizations including Wall Street banks and MBA programs.

That salary level is a “bit higher” than previous years, according to Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of Training the Street.

Strong competition for talent — in investment banking and capital markets, as well as other areas — is helping to fuel an overall increase in salary, Rostan said.

“When you’re getting three, four offers from banks, and if you just do the math and think about that, that means a lot of firms are competing for the same people and the same talent,” Rostan said. “If you’re a talented person, you’re going to be in high demand.”