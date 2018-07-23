For Christmas last year, Divergent Wealth Advisors, in Midvale, Utah, decided to give clients a gift that would keep on giving – the firm rolled out an online organizational tool called Everplans, said Richard Collins, managing partner.

Everplans is a technology start-up that helps people store all of their most important digital assets in one place. As consumers have become increasingly comfortable with having even the most important aspects of their lives, such as bank accounts, online, it is a natural next step that estate planning will move online, as well, said Bruno Graziano, a senior analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

There are some clear benefits to storing important information online, such as portability and ease of access anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection, said Collins. But before you rush to put all of your estate-planning documents online, there are a few things to consider.