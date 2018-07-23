National security advisor John Bolton on Monday doubled down on President Donald Trump's all-caps tweet directed at the Iranian regime.
In a statement, Bolton said: “I spoke to the President over the last several days, and President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before."
Sunday night, Trump fired off a tweet in response to what he called a threat made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The president's response triggered new concerns that the already-tense situation could escalate into a potential military conflict.
TWEET
Trump withdrew the U.S. from an Obama-era deal designed to discourage Iran's nuclear ambitions. In renouncing the 2015 agreement, the U.S. is reinstating harsh sanctions on Iran, which is the fifth-biggest oil producer in the world, and is expecting most buyers to halt their purchases of Iranian crude oil by November.