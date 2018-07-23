Bolton's statement comes after a week of walkbacks by the Trump administration following the president's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump's comments on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

Trump eventually said he supported the intelligence community's findings that Russia interfered with the U.S. election in 2016, after he had suggested that he accepted Putin's denials during their Helsinki press conference. Later in the week, the White House said Trump respected the Fed's independence after he complained that the central bank's planned interest rate increases threaten progress in the economy.

This time, though, the White House is sticking with the president's harsh rhetoric through Bolton, a foreign-policy hardliner and an Iran hawk.

Bolton is responsible for advising Trump on a wide spectrum of national security issues, from the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State to China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea to North Korea's growing nuclear threat.

As George W. Bush's undersecretary of state for arms control, Bolton was a supporter of the invasion of Iraq and was confident that Iraqi president Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

After leaving the Bush administration, Bolton joined the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, where he expressed some of his confrontational rhetoric in op-eds such as, "To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran."

Bolton was also a vocal critic of the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran. "It must be ripped up," Bolton tweeted in January.