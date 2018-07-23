    ×

    Morning Brief

    July's stock rally is in pause mode ahead of Monday session

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Futures were lower this morning, which could mean the continuation of a small losing streak that has interrupted an otherwise bullish July. The Dow and S&P 500 have been down in the past two sessions, although they’ve both posted three consecutive weekly gains. (CNBC)

    * Gold just entered into a death cross, and some see more pain ahead (CNBC)

    The National Association of Realtors is out with its June report on existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.4 percent increase to an annual rate of 5.45 million units. Sales had fallen 0.4 percent in May. (CNBC)

    The busiest week of earnings season gets off to a relatively slow start today, although there are a number of notable names set to report. This morning’s reports include Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Halliburton (HAL), Hasbro (HAS), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Netgear (NTGR), while Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Whirlpool (WHR), and Zions Bancorp (ZION) are among the companies set to report after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)

    * Earnings deluge expected and data should show best growth in four years (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    President Donald Trump threatened his Iranian counterpart, in all caps, in a late evening Twitter post. The tweet from the president follows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioning the American leader about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran. (CNBC)

    Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada’s biggest city said, with one person killed and the gunman also dead. Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem. (Reuters)

    Trump's job approval is stable, but fewer than four in 10 American voters approve of his handling of foreign trade policy, treatment of immigrant families at America’s southern border, and relations with Russia, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    In a Sunday tweet, Trump cast doubt one again about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election after he and the White House spent days trying to reassure the country that he accepts that the longtime foe interfered. (AP)

    * Hillary Clinton lashes out at 'deeply disturbing' Trump-Putin summit (CNBC)

    The Endangered Species Act, which has been in place for 45 years, is coming under attack from lawmakers, the White House and industry, driven partly by fears that the Republicans will lose ground in November’s midterm elections. (NY Times)

    * Climate change is finally getting political cred with Republicans (Axios)

    Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has been replaced, after suffering complications from shoulder surgery. Jeep division chief Mike Manley was named to replace Marchionne, who was originally scheduled to retire from the automaker next year.

    * Read how Fiat Chrysler's president told employees that CEO Sergio Marchionne was being replaced (CNBC)

    A ride-sharing driver in St. Louis who reportedly live streams his passengers has been suspended by both Uber and Lyft for violating company guidelines. His actions were published in a news article and circulated widely on social media.

    Tesla (TSLA) is asking some suppliers to refund a portion of the money it has previously spent, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reviewed a memo sent to a supplier last week, which asked that some of the money spent since 2016 be returned.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is said to be considering breaking up the company, according to the Financial Times. Some of the British drugmaker’s biggest shareholders had been pressing the company’s board to consider spinning off Glaxo’s consumer division.

    Papa John’s International (PZZA) has adopted a shareholder rights plan which would kick in if any shareholder amasses a 15 percent stake in the pizza maker. The plan is designed to prevent a shareholder from gaining control of the pizza chain through open market purchases, and is seen as a move to thwart founder John Schnatter, who resigned as chairman recently following reports that he had used a racial slur during a conference call.

    Mondelez International (MDLZ) announced a voluntary recall of certain Ritz cracker products on concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

    Syntel (SYNT) was acquired by French technology service company Atos for $41 per share in cash, a premium of about 4.8 percent over the Michigan-based information technology company’s Friday closing price. The total value of the deal, including assumed debt, is about $3.57 billion.

    Xerox (XRX) settled a lawsuit with shareholder Centerview Partners, relating to the terminated deal in which Xerox would have been combined with the Fuji Xerox joint venture between the company and Japan’s Fujifilm.

    Lifepoint Health (LPNT) is surging following a Reuters report that private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) is in talks to buy the hospital operator, possibly for as much as $6 billion.

    WATERCOOLER

    Japan unveiled the names of its mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Blue and white checked character "MIraitowa" will appear at the Olympics, while pink and white "Someity" will appear at the Paralympics. (CNN)