July's stock rally is in pause mode ahead of Monday session

Futures were lower this morning, which could mean the continuation of a small losing streak that has interrupted an otherwise bullish July. The Dow and S&P 500 have been down in the past two sessions, although they’ve both posted three consecutive weekly gains. (CNBC)
* Gold just entered into a death cross, and some see more pain ahead (CNBC)
The National Association of Realtors is out with its June report on existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.4 percent increase to an annual rate of 5.45 million units. Sales had fallen 0.4 percent in May. (CNBC)
The busiest week of earnings season gets off to a relatively slow start today, although there are a number of notable names set to report. This morning’s reports include Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Halliburton (HAL), Hasbro (HAS), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Netgear (NTGR), while Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Whirlpool (WHR), and Zions Bancorp (ZION) are among the companies set to report after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)
* Earnings deluge expected and data should show best growth in four years (CNBC)