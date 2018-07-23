July's stock rally is in pause mode ahead of Monday session

President Donald Trump threatened his Iranian counterpart, in all caps, in a late evening Twitter post. The tweet from the president follows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioning the American leader about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran. (CNBC)

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada’s biggest city said, with one person killed and the gunman also dead. Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem. (Reuters)

Trump's job approval is stable, but fewer than four in 10 American voters approve of his handling of foreign trade policy, treatment of immigrant families at America’s southern border, and relations with Russia, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump cast doubt one again about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election after he and the White House spent days trying to reassure the country that he accepts that the longtime foe interfered. (AP)



* Hillary Clinton lashes out at 'deeply disturbing' Trump-Putin summit (CNBC)

The Endangered Species Act, which has been in place for 45 years, is coming under attack from lawmakers, the White House and industry, driven partly by fears that the Republicans will lose ground in November’s midterm elections. (NY Times)



* Climate change is finally getting political cred with Republicans (Axios)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has been replaced, after suffering complications from shoulder surgery. Jeep division chief Mike Manley was named to replace Marchionne, who was originally scheduled to retire from the automaker next year.



* Read how Fiat Chrysler's president told employees that CEO Sergio Marchionne was being replaced (CNBC)

A ride-sharing driver in St. Louis who reportedly live streams his passengers has been suspended by both Uber and Lyft for violating company guidelines. His actions were published in a news article and circulated widely on social media.

Tesla (TSLA) is asking some suppliers to refund a portion of the money it has previously spent, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reviewed a memo sent to a supplier last week, which asked that some of the money spent since 2016 be returned.