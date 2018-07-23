This week is one of the biggest for tech-sector earnings, with $2 trillion in market cap across Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, but experienced investors who actively trade accounts worth $1 million or more are focused less on FANG and more on the overall view of the tech sector.

And they don't like tech right now nearly as much as they have in the recent past.

While the big-name FANG (or FAANG if you include Apple) stocks drive much of stock investor interest in tech — and a significant portion of market return — wealthy investors are taking the broader view that it is a good time to look for other sectors in the market that may offer more short-term potential.