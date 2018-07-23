PRO Talks: Top biotech investor and Icahn protege talks Biogen, Trump and best picks

Sarissa Capital Management chief investment officer Alex Denner spoke with CNBC Pro for an exclusive interview from the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, and detailed his case for investing in Biogen.

Like other shareholder activists, Denner's approach focuses on improving the strategies of companies to unlock otherwise trapped equity value. Having previously served as a managing director at Icahn Capital — an entity through which famed activist Carl Icahn conducts his investment activities — Denner's current investments include a number of large biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Sarissa oversees $535 million in assets under management according to its latest Form ADV filing.

The investors also talked: