US Treasury yields sit tight ahead of bill auctions

While Wall Street will be turning its attention to a fresh new cluster of earnings, bond investors will be more attuned to economic data.

The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced. Meantime, existing home sales figures are set to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, concerns surrounding the U.S. central bank continue to linger. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he was “not thrilled” about rising interest rates, and expressed concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could upset the economic recovery.

“We go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.”

Sticking with Washington, investors will be keeping an eye on the States after Trump threatened Iran’s leader Hassan Rouhani to “never, ever threaten” the U.S. again or else “suffer consequences”.

The U.S. leader’s tweet comes shortly after President Rouhani issued his own warning to Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping a close eye on the trade spat that has been going on between the U.S. and major economies such as China and the European Union.