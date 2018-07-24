Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery in New York, Florida

Amazon said Tuesday it's added the option for shoppers to have fresh groceries delivered from Whole Foods in the New York area and three cities in Florida.

The service is now available for Prime members via Prime Now in certain parts of New York City, starting with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, along with parts of Long Island, Amazon said. In Florida, the delivery option is initially rolling out in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach.

Other New York City neighborhoods will eventually be added to the grocery-delivery platform throughout 2018, according to Amazon, along with other parts of the U.S. The service was just launched earlier this year in February. It's now available in two dozen cities.

New York and Florida in particular are two of the most competitive markets for grocers today. Walmart is beginning to promote its same-day delivery option for groceries through Jet in New York. And while Publix has long been the dominant grocer in Florida, specialty chains like Sprouts Farmers Market and Lucky's Market are starting to pop up in that area.

Shares of Amazon climbed more than 1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday to $1,826. The stock has rallied more than 70 percent from a year ago, having recently hit an all-time high of $1,858 on July 18.

