Earnings: $3.33 per shares vs. $3.26 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $24.3 billion vs. $24.04 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Boeing slipped more than 2 percent in premarket trading.

The company's stock is up over 21 percent this year as of Tuesday’s close of $358.27 per share, continuing a climb of nearly 70 percent over the last year.

Boeing is steadily expanding its the range of aircraft it offers. A joint venture with Embraer announced July 5 gave Boeing a controlling stake in the Brazilian planemaker's commercial aircraft arm. The nearly $5 billion deal is set to make Boeing the market leader in regional passenger jets, even as it moves closer to launching its long-anticipated 797 aircraft.

The U.S. plane builder likely expanded its order book in the second quarter after bringing home nearly $100 billion in deals at the Farnborough International Airshow. Boeing ended the first quarter with a backlog of more than 5,800 airplanes.