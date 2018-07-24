Bomb attacks and extremist candidates stain the run-up to Pakistan’s election 

This is cause for serious concern, says the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which issued a statement last week calling attention to “the stealthy reappearance of banned outfits under other names and the fact that the state has conferred political legitimacy on them by allowing them to contest the elections." It alleged the groups’ campaigns “consistently misused religion to peddle a dangerous, divisive rhetoric.”

One example is the Milli Muslim League, a group banned in Pakistan for its affiliation with U.S. and UN-designated terror suspect Hafiz Saeed, who is connected with the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed denies involvement in the attacks, which killed 166 people. He has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head.

Now, Saeed’s image is plastered on posters for the party Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, which is believed to be a front party for the radical group and is fielding 206 candidates for national and provincial assemblies.

“This goes way beyond anything I can recall in Pakistan,” said Alyssa Ayres, a senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“This is certainly an ongoing major threat to Pakistan's stability and to regional stability as well. Why members of designated terrorist groups are being allowed to stand for election without any sort of prior commitment to de-radicalization is beyond me, and cannot possibly lead to a good outcome.”

Another highly controversial group whose leader and candidates are now running is Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), the banned political wing of the deadly Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), a terrorist group responsible for killing hundreds of minority Shiites and for allying with al-Qaeda and ISIS. The group denies ties to LeJ. Its more than 150 candidates are running as independents or under a new party name, and its leader, Maulana Mohammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, was quietly taken off Pakistan’s internal terrorism watch list just in June.

Activists fear that the “mainstreaming” of extremists into Pakistani politics will harm its democracy, and lament that members of the two leading parties are now courting some of these fringe players to gain an edge over one another.

“These groups have a history of their involvement in terror activities and spreading religious intolerance against minority sects and faiths,” said Abubakkar Yousafzai, a member of the Karachi branch of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, speaking to CNBC. “Their participation in the election puts a question mark on the state’s anti-terrorism efforts and law enforcement agencies.”

The party leaders, meanwhile, reject accusations of extremism, while some ASWJ candidates have told press they support the democratic process.

While Yousafzai doesn’t think the groups’ candidates will win, he sees their efforts as taking advantage of a legitimate platform to strengthen their support bases.

“I think all these groups are not good for the health of constructive democratic structure,” he said.