CNBC launches new technology podcast 

SINGAPORE | LONDON, 25 July 2018 – CNBC, the world’s number one business and financial news network, today announced the launch of a new technology podcast, Beyond the Valley.

In the new, monthly podcast series, CNBC’s international technology reporters will look beyond Silicon Valley and will explore the biggest global technology stories with some of the industry’s most prolific disrupters and entrepreneurs.

The first four episodes of Beyond the Valley will focus on: cryptocurrencies, data and privacy, and the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and combating cybercrime.

Michael Kearns, Vice President for International Digital and Strategic Partnerships, said: “Our new podcast, Beyond the Valley, is aimed at people who are interested in the innovations, trends and players shaping the world of technology outside its traditional centres. It’s an engaging, thought-provoking look at the issues disrupting global tech, as well as business and peoples’ lives.”

The Beyond the Valley podcast is downloadable from CNBC.com/BTV, iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

To accompany the launch of the podcast, CNBC will also launch a new Beyond the Valley daily newsletter. Curated by the CNBC Digital team, the newsletter will bring together the best of the network’s international technology stories and analysis on CNBC.com. You can sign up to the newsletter, here.

