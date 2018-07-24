Cramer: Charts suggest S&P 500 could make new all-time highs by the end of earnings season   

With the stock market nearing the all-time highs it reached in January, CNBC's Jim Cramer knows investors are starting to wonder if these levels are sustainable.
"Will it be smooth sailing? Or is it time to be afraid because we could be in for another February-style swoon?" the "Mad Money" host asked on Tuesday.
To answer these questions, Cramer enlisted the help of technician Mark Sebastian, the founder of OptionPit.com, Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com and "Mad Money's" resident expert on market volatility.
Specifically, Sebastian focuses on reading the CBOE Volatility Index, more commonly known as the VIX or the "fear gauge." The VIX tracks monthly S&P 500 options to measure implied volatility, or the amount of uncertainty in the size and direction of changes in a market. Volatility is typically measured by the deviation of returns.