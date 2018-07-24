Cramer: Charts suggest S&P 500 could make new all-time highs by the end of earnings season   

Sebastian started by looking at the daily charts of the S&P 500 and the VIX year-to-date. In a healthy market, these two indices should move in opposite directions; when the S&P rallies, the VIX should fall as investors' fears abate.

In January, the indices were trading in a troubling pattern. As the S&P climbed, so did the VIX, which eventually caused the S&P to tank in early February and bring about a market-wide sell-off.

But right now, things look better than they did at the start of the year. Sebastian noted that since June 27, the S&P has climbed nearly 5 percent and the VIX has fallen from 18 to 12.

"Sebastian says that’s a very bullish sign," Cramer said. "Unlike in January when the market was getting nervous about the rally even as stocks kept climbing, traders are not racing to buy put options to protect themselves against wild swings here. Just the opposite — they’re expecting a lot less volatility, not more volatility."

"In other words, this chart tells Sebastian that the smart money believes in this rally," he continued.

Sebastian's only caveat was that the drop in the VIX was a little odd. Things tend to get more volatile in the heart of earnings season, so the decline was unusual, though not necessarily concerning, the technician said.

"On the surface, Sebastian thinks this is a pretty positive development," Cramer added.