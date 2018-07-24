    ×

    Options Action

    Facebook just hit a new high, and it could break out more after earnings this week

    Facebook hits fresh all-time high and some traders are betting on more
    Facebook hits fresh all-time high and some traders are betting on more   

    As Facebook soars to new highs, some traders are betting on even more gains when the social media company reports earnings this week.

    Shares of the tech giant were rallying Tuesday, notching a new all-time intraday high. The stock is now up more than 40 percent from its lows during the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March.

    According to “Options Action” trader Mike Khouw, the stock could be poised for an even bigger breakout when it reports after the bell on Wednesday.

    The options market is implying a near 6 percent move in either direction for Facebook on its latest quarterly results. Although the expected shift is smaller than the stock’s historical average on earnings, Khouw believes it’s “not surprising given the market cap of [Facebook] is over $600 billion.”

    On Monday, Khouw also highlighted a block of traders who purchased the 215/220 call spread in Facebook for about $1.75.

    “So that suggests the options market is implying [the] 5.5 percent move is going to be to the upside,” he said on CNBC’s “Fast Money” “[They’re] targeting that 220 or higher price by the end of the week.”

    Facebook was up Tuesday afternoon, trading at around $213.60.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Latest Video

    Tutorials

    Host Bio

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Options Action Traders

    From Our Sponsor

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter Options Action

    Insight directly from the members of our Options Action panel
    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
    By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...