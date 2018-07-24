Higher open seen on Wall Street as stocks seek to extend July gains

North Korea appears to have started dismantling key facilities at its main satellite launch site in a step toward fulfilling a commitment made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his summit with President Donald Trump in June. (AP)

The Wall Street Journal reported Russian hackers broke into the networks of key U.S. power companies last year, possibly causing blackouts. The attack was first detected in the spring of 2016 and continued throughout 2017, the Journal reported.

CNBC has learned that a Trump-supporting super PAC is digging up dirt on billionaire executives and Wall Street titans, including Mark Cuban, who could be potential opponents for President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who emphasized that she is a capitalist, told CNBC's John Harwood in an interview that markets need to work for more than just the rich. The Democrat also spoke on Trump, the midterms and economic inequality.



Ahead of the battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court, a NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found support for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States, has hit a record high.

CNBC has learned Nike (NKE) will raise salaries for more than 7,000 employees and change how it awards annual bonuses to its global staff in an attempt to address concerns about pay equity and corporate culture.

At least 50 people are dead and several others are injured after a wildfire swept through a small resort town near Athens and trapped families behind walls of smoke and flames. The fire was by far Greece’s worst since 2007. (Reuters)

A joint filing by the federal government said more than 450 immigrant parents who were separated from their children when they entered the U.S. illegally are no longer in the country though their children remain behind. (Reuters)

A new study suggested rising temperatures linked to human-caused climate change could lead to increasing suicide rates in the United States and Mexico. Comparing historical temperature and suicide data, researchers found a strong correlation. (USA Today)