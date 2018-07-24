How to land a job at Amazon 

Amazon is everywhere. The behemoth tech company dominates the e-commerce industry and is taking on sectors like groceries and pharmaceuticals. To do so, Amazon requires a massive and organized workforce, both inside and outside of their distribution centers.
“We’re obviously expanding globally and continue to grow in marketplaces around the world,” Sean Kelley, Amazon Worldwide Talent Acquisition Director, tells CNBC Make It. “We’re in a lot of business and a lot of markets and expanding.”
Kelley oversees hiring of technical and non-technical roles across Europe and North America with the exception of “high volume” roles such as distribution center workers. He focuses on how Amazon recruits and hires a wide range of Amazonians, from electricians to c-suite executives.
Today, Amazon has over 560,000 employees worldwide and is looking to hire more at least 17,823 more full-time workers. Here’s how you can land one of these jobs.