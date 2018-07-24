Should you get an Amazon Prime Rewards credit card? Here are the pros and cons

Amazon now offers a number credit cards, including ones designed for small business owners and others to help you maximize rewards. The e-commerce giant even offers a Store Card strictly for use on Amazon purchases, distinguished by its promotional financing offer, which allows cardholders to pay for large purchases over time without interest.

With so many different credit cards to choose from, many shoppers are left wondering which, if any, might be worth getting.

The card that will best suit most consumers is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Its main appeal is its offer of 5 percent back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, but it tacks on a whole lot more. The only drawback is that it's exclusive to Prime members, who must pay $119 per year for membership.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the card's details to help you decide whether it's right for you.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card