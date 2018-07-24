Trump’s sons press ahead with near $200 million investment for Scottish golf course

The Trump Organization submitted plans Tuesday to invest a further £150 million ($197 million) into the expansion of one of the U.S. president’s Scottish golf courses.

The organization has already spent £100 million to complete the Trump International golf course and club house, north of Aberdeen on Scotland’s east coast.

On Tuesday, Aberdeenshire Council received a formal application to build 500 residential homes, 50 cottages, sports and leisure facilities as well as retail, equestrian and commercial spaces. An outline application for the development already has approval.

Eric Trump, who now leads The Trump Organization with his brother, Don Jr, said in a statement that the “timing was right” to release the next phase of investment which is estimated to total around £750 million at completion.

“Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year,” he added.