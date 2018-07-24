    ×

    Trump’s sons press ahead with near $200 million investment for Scottish golf course

    • The Trump Organization wants to further development at its new golf course near Aberdeen, Scotland.
    • It says it will now spend £150 million on houses as well as sport, leisure and business facilities.
    • The development has upset some local residents since President Trump bought the land in 2006.
    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
    Andy Buchanan | AFP | Getty Images
    The Trump Organization submitted plans Tuesday to invest a further £150 million ($197 million) into the expansion of one of the U.S. president’s Scottish golf courses.

    The organization has already spent £100 million to complete the Trump International golf course and club house, north of Aberdeen on Scotland’s east coast.

    On Tuesday, Aberdeenshire Council received a formal application to build 500 residential homes, 50 cottages, sports and leisure facilities as well as retail, equestrian and commercial spaces. An outline application for the development already has approval.

    Eric Trump, who now leads The Trump Organization with his brother, Don Jr, said in a statement that the “timing was right” to release the next phase of investment which is estimated to total around £750 million at completion.

    “Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year,” he added.

    Michael Forbes stands beside his shed, near to Donald Trump's golf course on the Menie estate on April 23, 2012 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump bought the former shooting estate in 2006 to build a golf course. The development was initially rejected by local politicians over environmental concerns, but that decision was subsequently overruled following an inquiry by the Scottish Government.

    Trump senior then clashed with neighboring residents who he unsuccessfully tried to remove from their homes. A new windfarm off the coast of the resort further angered the U.S. president but the project continues.

    The member of parliament (MP) for the local area, Colin Clark, has thrown his support behind the next phase of development.

    In the statement released by The Trump Organization, Clark said the investment was good news for the local economy “and demonstrates what a great region Aberdeenshire is for international investors.”