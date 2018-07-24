Watch: Trump speaks at veterans' convention

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday at the 199th national convention for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event, at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri, follows the confirmation of Robert Wilkie a day earlier to fill the vacancy at the top of the Veterans Affairs Department.

Wilkie was confirmed 86-9 in the Senate to head the second-largest government agency on Monday, after assuming the role in an acting capacity following the ouster of former Secretary David Shulkin in March.

Trump's initial choice to replace Shulkin, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew his nomination after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.