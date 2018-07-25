Buy Tesla shares for the coming 'step-function up' in sales: Instinet

Seven experts debate the future of Tesla and Elon Musk 12:58 PM ET Mon, 23 July 2018 | 03:38

Tesla’s stock was down slightly in Wednesday’s premarket session. Its shares are down 4.5 percent this year through Tuesday versus the S&P 500’s 5.5 return.

Shah reaffirmed his $450 price target for the company, representing 51 percent upside to Tuesday’s close.

The analyst increased his Tesla third-quarter sales forecast to $6.4 billion from $6.1 billion versus the $5.5 billion Wall Street consensus.

“Our supply chain checks in Taiwan and Korea indicate that Tesla is currently procuring Model 3 parts at a rate of over 6,000 per week (these parts include: temperature management solutions, wiring harnesses, brake cams, gears, and axles),” he said. “We also see 3Q revenues benefiting from stronger Model 3 [average selling prices] … a higher-than-typical ‘in-transit’ balance exiting 2Q (nearly 40% of Model 3 production during the June period), and sequential improvement for Model S & X deliveries.”

On Sunday The Wall Street Journal cited a Tesla memo that asked a supplier last week to return a "meaningful amount of money of its payments since 2016.” Tesla shared dropped 3.3 percent on Monday, a day after the report.

“Circling back to the Wall Street Journal article, we believe the notion that Tesla is attempting to recoup prior payments in an effort to avoid insolvency is exaggerated,” Shah said.

Tesla is slated to report its June quarter earnings results next Wednesday.