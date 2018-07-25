Facebook just hit a record ahead of earnings, but technician warns bear market could come quickly

Facebook hits an all-time high ahead of earnings, and there may be more highs ahead 3 Hours Ago | 03:04

Facebook investors are giving a thumbs-up ahead of the social network’s earnings. The stock hit a record intraday high for its fourth session in a row on Wednesday, hours before it's scheduled to report after the bell.

After a steep run-up, the charts warn of a pullback, and possibly even a bear market, said Mark Newton, technical analyst at Newton Advisors.

“The stock now is up about 35 percent off its longer-term trend line just from 2013,” Newton told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Tuesday. “It could actually correct 30 percent and still be in an uptrend so from a risk-reward perspective, it’s not the best buy right here. I do think upside is limited.”

A 30 percent pullback from current levels would drag Facebook shares back to around $150, a level they touched in March during the Cambridge Analytica scandal and related sell-off. The social media giant last closed below $150 in July of last year. A drop of more than 20 percent from 52-week highs would put the stock in a bear market.

“I think the stock probably does need to pullback and that might happen sometime this fall,” said Newton.

Still, for the moment, Facebook’s shares look likely to hit new highs, according to his analysis.

“The trend is bullish, so there’s not really any real sell signal per se on a short-term basis. I think it probably gets up 5 to 10 percent,” Newton said.

The options market suggests Facebook could hold close to record highs. Expected volatility in the stock in its post-earnings trade is not significantly higher than normal, said Stacey Gilbert, market strategist at Susquehanna.

The implied move ticked up to roughly 5 percent in recent days, only slightly higher than the average move of 4.3 percent over the last four quarters, she said Tuesday on "Trading Nation." A 5 percent move to the downside would take its shares down to around $204, a level it traded at earlier this month.

“Given our bullish thesis, our positive outlook longer term and given that the volatility levels are really not significantly high on a historical basis, I do think investors who are afraid of what that downside could potentially be ... could look to buying call options to get that upside exposure with limited downside risk,” Gilbert said.

Facebook is expected to post a nearly 30 percent increase in second-quarter profit and 43 percent jump in sales growth when it reports after the bell Wednesday.