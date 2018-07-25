Honolulu airport is about to get thousands of new solar panels

It’s a state known for its sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and warm weather. Now, authorities in Hawaii are looking to harness some of the sunshine that makes it such a popular holiday destination.



In a statement Tuesday, Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said it would install 4,260 new solar modules at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The panels will be located on the seventh floor of the airport’s Terminal 1 parking garage.



Solar energy produced by the panels will be used at the airport and help to cut the overall electricity bill by almost half, the Department of Transportation added.

“It’s good for the environment, it will save the state money and it provides covered parking at the airport,” Hawaii’s Governor David Y. Ige said. “This is another step forward in my administration’s continuing mission to meet Hawaii’s sustainability goals.”



Hawaii has set itself the goal of generating 100 percent clean energy by the year 2045. Construction of the solar panels at HNL is set to begin on August 20 and end in mid-November.



Across Hawaii’s airports the Department of Transport, together with Johnson Controls, is working on over 900 individual conservation measures.

These include the replacement of almost 98,000 light fixtures with high efficiency light emitting diode technology and energy efficient lighting, as well as the installation of over 21,000 solar photovoltaic panels.



