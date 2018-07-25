How to borrow free audiobooks from your local library on your phone

Two things can help pass the time during a long commute, especially if you're driving: podcasts and audiobooks.

The latter can cost about $15 a pop from Amazon's Audible unless you pay for a subscription.

One place you might not have thought to look, however, is your local library.

You don't even have to visit the library. So long as you already have a library card, you can borrow audiobooks from an app and play them right on your phone. It works for regular books, too, in case you want to read on the go.

Get started by downloading and installing the app Libby for iPhone or Android, then open it.