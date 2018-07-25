Mattel shares sink 8% as company slashes 2,200 jobs

Shares of Mattel plummeted more than 8 percent after the company disclosed that it would be cutting 2,200 jobs.

The company said this reduction represents 22 percent of its global non-manufacturing workforce.

The toy company had announced a cost savings program in October, with the goal to eliminate $650 million over two years, one-third of which it expects to achieve this year. As part of that initiative, Mattel had already planned to sell several manufacturing factories in Mexico.

These job cuts come just months after the company said it was shuttering its New York office, affecting about 100 employees.

The toy company has had a tough year, deeply impacted first by the bankruptcy — and now the liquidation — of Toys R Us.

— CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.