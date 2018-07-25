Top Democrat and Trump critic Rep. Maxine Waters: 'The Democratic Party is not a socialist party'

Waters is one of Trump’s most outspoken critics in Congress, and often has called for the president’s impeachment.

The president has responded by calling Waters "crazy" and an "extraordinarily low IQ person." On Wednesday, Waters said she ignored the president's attacks.

"I don’t care what he calls me. I know who I am. I know what I do," Waters said. "I am perfectly comfortable with me, he can call me whatever he wants to, he does not intimidate me, and I am not going to stop talking about him."

Waters' high-profile calls to impeach the president and publicly confront members of the administration have made her a polarizing figure. She and her staff have faced a number of threats to their safety. On Tuesday, her office in Los Angeles was evacuated after a staffer found a package addressed to “Anne Thrax,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Officials later deemed the stunt a hoax.

Separately, last week a man was sentenced to three years of probation for threatening in a voicemail to kill Waters.

"If you continue to make threats toward the president, you're going to wind up dead, Maxine, 'cause we'll kill you," the man, Anthony Scott Lloyd, said in the recorded message, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Waters has remained defiant in the face of the threats.

“And I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” she said at a June rally. “All I have to say is this: If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There's nothing like a wounded animal.”