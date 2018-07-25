Pompeo: Trump 'has a complete and proper understanding' of Russian interference in US election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has a "complete and proper understanding" of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I want you to know, President Trump has stated that he accepts our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election," Pompeo said in testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

Pompeo appeared before the committee to discuss Trump’s recent meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump's war of words with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his unprecedented summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

"He has a complete and proper understanding of what happened," Pompeo added. "I know, I briefed him on it for over a year," the nation's top diplomat said, referencing his time as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.