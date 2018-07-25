This stock market isn't as strong as you think, economist David Rosenberg says

Don’t be fooled. This market is weaker than it seems, according to David Rosenberg, the chief economist and strategist for Gluskin Sheff.
The S&P 500 is up more than 5 percent in 2018, recovering from a correction earlier in the year. The broad index was also just 1.9 percent removed from an all-time high reached in late January.
However, Rosenberg notes that while momentum stocks are lifting the market, "many subsectors are well off their highs: Homebuilders. Autos. Banks. Insurance. Consumer products. Telecom. Media. Transports. Utilities. Pharma. And many more.”
