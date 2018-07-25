    ×

    Trading Nation

    Three obscure charts are pointing to weakness for stocks

    Three obscure charts are pointing to weakness for stocks   

    All it takes is a peek under the market’s hood to see several warning signs cropping up for stocks.

    Specifically, three measures of breadth, including the number of stocks advancing relative to the number declining — a way to take the market’s temperature — have been experiencing some meaningful cracks recently.

    We’ve all heard about how a small number of high-flying stocks have accounted for most of the market’s gains this year, but in fact the NYSE cumulative advance/decline line had actually been rallying quite nicely along with the market for most of the year. Although the so-called FAANG stocks and a few other large-cap momentum names have played a big role in the rally, the advance has not been as “narrow” as many have tried to portray — until now.

    The action in the advancers vs. decliners in the S&P 500 has been was disappointing. Despite a 13-point rally in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, the number of advancers was actually lower than the decliners in the S&P and the broader NYSE Composite Index. So there's no question that the most recent advance in the stock market is being fueled by fewer and fewer names.

    Then, there’s the percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day moving averages. That measure is rolling over, and stands well below where it was during the January highs.

    Finally, the moving average convergence-divergence indicator on the NYSE advance/decline line is seeing a negative cross at a lower level than it did in June. In other words, “lower lows” are never good on a chart.

    What do all of these indicators add up to? Consider this. When a rally in the stock market becomes narrower, it is usually a sign that the rally is running out of gas. No, it does not mean that the nine-year bull market is about to crash to an end, but it is probably telling us that the stock market should be due to see a pullback soon.

    Therefore, continued breadth deterioration would be a sign investors should consider becoming a little less aggressive right now — and look to buy on any dips, rather than chase the market at current levels.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...