Trump set for tense trade talks with top EU chief Juncker

Trump will receive Juncker and the EU’s trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom at 1:30 a.m. ET. The president said Wednesday on Twitter that both sides should drop all tariffs.

“I have an idea for them (the European Union). Both the U.S. and the EU drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies! That would finally be called free market and fair trade! Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!,” Trump said.

Trump considers the 10 percent European tax on U.S. cars to be too high, compared to the 2.5 percent duty the U.S. applies on European cars. However, Brussels argues that while this is true for cars, it is not the same for trucks, lorries and other items such as shoes and clothes.

Furthermore, the EU’s trade chief Malmstrom explained last month that Europe cannot simply remove the tariffs on U.S. cars overnight, due to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. These laws dictate that the EU would also have to drop tariffs for every country in the world.

“And I don’t think member states are willing to do that,” she said at a press conference.

Tony Fratto, a founding partner at consultancy Hamilton Place Strategies, told CNBC Tuesday that reducing all car-related tariffs to zero would be a “good agreement” but “it is hard to imagine the Trump administration making that offer.”

“The difficult part is that you hear President Trump continually talking about the differential on autos of 10 percent in Europe and 2.5 percent in the United States, but he conveniently leaves out the 25 percent U.S. tariff on light trucks,” he said.