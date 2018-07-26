Why about a quarter of US households are stuck with ugly and loud window AC units

The concept was an instant success. Crowdfunding raised almost $1.5 million on Kickstarter and another $844,000 on Indiegogo. But manufacturing didn’t go smoothly.

The ship date, originally promised for April 2017, got pushed back to the first quarter of 2018. Then it got pushed back again, to April 2019, three full years after it originally posted on Kickstarter. Noria also changed its name to Kapsul after a trademark holder made a complaint.

“This is like the most extreme example of a well-meaning project and design, and them just not having the experience to execute it,” said Cathi Odtohan, a 46-year-old Chicago resident and Noria backer. Odtohan paid $334 for a single Noria device in April 2016. At that time, estimated delivery was for the spring of 2017.

Kapsul’s founder, Kurt Swanson, says the major cause of the delay was meeting energy standards.

“It turns out, you know, it is hard to reinvent this category,” said Swanson. “It took a number of major redesigns, many more than we anticipated, to achieve (U.S.) energy efficiency standards."

Kapsul is now set for delivery in April 2019. It will be about an inch taller and heavier than originally promised. In an attempt to make amends for delays and poor communication, Kapsul is offering original backers the opportunity to claim 10 shares of equity plus a three-year warranty (one for each year they waited).

Sara Arpino, 50, spent $1,219 for four Noria devices in October 2016 to cool her two-story home in Vermont, where she says summers are getting warmer.

"The air conditioners we do have are very big, very bulky, very heavy, and not exactly technologically advanced in any way," Arpino said. "I can't wait until they physically do come but it's just been really frustrating to have all these delays all these years."

But with a retail price of $599 for a Kapsul unit, consumers may still opt for an old-fashioned window air conditioner. You can purchase a 5,000 BTU air conditioner online for under $200. The NYC Department of Buildings lists a number of guidelines for installing an air conditioning unit properly including supporting the unit from underneath. Following these guidelines helps prevent drops or falls that could potentially injure pedestrians.