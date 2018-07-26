Amazon to report second-quarter earnings after the bell

Amazon is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Wall Street expects another strong quarter from the e-commerce giant, with a 40 percent increase in revenue (including Whole Foods' results) and a six-fold jump in profits from the year-ago period.

Amazon's market cap is at $860 billion as of Thursday afternoon, which means it needs a roughly 16 percent bump in stock price to become the world's first $1 trillion company.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

EPS: $2.50 vs. 40 cents last year, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

$2.50 vs. 40 cents last year, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate Revenue: $53.41 billion vs. $37.96 billion last year, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

$53.41 billion vs. $37.96 billion last year, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate AWS revenue: $6 billion vs. $4.1 billion last year, according to FactSet

In the second quarter, Amazon rolled out Prime member savings in all Whole Foods stores nationwide, while expanding Whole Foods delivery in more cities, including Chicago, Houston and San Antonio.

It also made its first official move into health care by acquiring online pharmacy PillPack and launched new initiatives like a service that delivers packages directly to the trunk of a customer's car.

Sales from Prime Day, which took place earlier in July, will not be included in the second-quarter results. Investors will look to third-quarter guidance to get a sense of how successful Prime Day was.

