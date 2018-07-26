Ten experts debate Amazon earnings and the tech giant's race to $1 trillion

Amazon reports second-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday, and its results could help it become the world’s first $1 trillion company.

“Amazon is probably the most beloved of the FANG stocks," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney told CNBC on Monday. "The revenue growth is accelerating and margins are expanding."

Analysts say Amazon is expensive based on its operating profit margins, but investors are valuing the company based on its future growth potential. Here’s what 10 experts have said about Amazon ahead of earnings.