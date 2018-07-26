    ×

    Amazon is not an earnings story and investors only care about one thing, Cowen trader says

    Amazon is about to report earnings after the bell Thursday. Investors likely won't care about the bottom-line number, says one trader, but they will be on the lookout for another metric.

    "This is not an earnings story. It's about a growth story, and that's what people are betting on," David Seaburg, head of sales and trading at Cowen & Co., told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday ahead of earnings.

    Amazon investors care more about the topline growth than how well the company turns a profit, he said.

    "It's all going to be about their revenue number and the revenue estimates for the next quarter, and I think the only thing the street cares about with Amazon right now is that they have topline acceleration," Seaburg said.

    Analysts expect roughly $53.4 billion in sales in Amazon's June-ended quarter, a 41 percent increase year over year, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Forecasts are for $58 billion in revenue for its third quarter, 33 percent sales growth.

    As long as Amazon continues to surprise with revenue guidance, the stock should work well, says Seaburg. But, even if it misses, he still considers himself a buyer.

    "I'm not concerned about this story. I think from a long-term perspective you just close your eyes and buy any dips," he said. "This is definitely a long-term play."

    Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, is also bullish on Amazon.

    "Amazon's a must-own in any portfolio, and we do like them ahead of their earnings," Tepper said on Thursday's "Trading Nation." "Company fundamentals look good; industry trends are strong."

    Amazon's recent Prime Day, its annual sales event, also has Tepper confident in its business strategy.

    "Prime Day was yet another success," said Tepper. "We're estimating $3.2 billion in revenues, up from $2.4 billion last year. They now have over 100 million Prime subscribers, and those Prime members are spending five times as much money with them."

    Amazon said this year's Prime Day, which ran on July 16, was the best shopping event in its history.

