'Any number of catalysts could send bitcoin exploding higher,' says blockchain venture capitalist

Bitcoin sees biggest correction in years, and Blockchain Capital Partner says there's even more pain ahead Mon, 25 June 2018

Bitcoin has seen strong gains over the last week — trading at about $8,200 as of the earlier hours of Thursday.

But the largest digital currency by market cap still isn't close to its December, 2017 high of $19,783.21. Now, market watchers are waiting in anticipation for the next jump — or decline.

"Any number of catalysts could send bitcoin exploding higher," Spencer Bogart, a partner at Blockchain Capital, told CNBC on "Fast Money" Wednesday.

Those catalysts include global trade tensions, the possibility of a bitcoin ETF, rising currency rates and Mastercard's recent announcement of a new patent that could allow bitcoin transactions on credit cards.

"Bitcoin is kind of a tinderbox right now, waiting for reasons to go higher," said the venture capitalist.