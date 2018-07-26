Billionaire Charlie Munger says living by this rule is key to his success

Billionaire Charlie Munger knows a thing or two about what it takes to achieve success.

After enjoying a fruitful law career, Munger joined investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, where he has served as vice chairman for four decades. Now worth $1.64 billion according to Forbes, the 94-year-old shared his wisdom in a 2007 USC Law commencement speech.

The core ideology that has served him throughout life, Munger said, is the knowledge that the “safest way to try and get what you want is to try and deserve what you want.”

In other words, do unto others as you would have done unto you. In social psychology, this is widely referred to as the “Law of Reciprocity,” and the maxim can be found in various religious and cultural contexts.