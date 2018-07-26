Intel set to report earnings after the bell

Intel will report earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. The company will hold a press conference to go over the results at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here are the key numbers to look for:

Earnings: Excluding certain items, 96 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter is expected to grow 13.6 percent year over year, which would be up from the 9 percent growth a year ago.

With respect to guidance, analysts expect Intel to forecast $1.08 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $17.60 billion in revenue in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

"We believe that [Intel's Client Computing Group] alone could increase by $1 billion sequentially due in part to the baseband modem ramp at Apple," Nomura Instinet analysts led by Romit Shah said in a Monday note. The analysts also said Intel's Data Center Group could grow again in the third quarter given Microsoft's expected increases in capital expenditures.

In the second quarter, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich suddenly stepped down after having a consensual relationship with another Intel employee in violation of the company's non-fraternization policy. Chief financial officer Bob Swan became interim CEO. The company has begun a search for a permanent replacement.

At the same time, Intel has been facing pressure from competitors as Intel seeks to get to the next generation of products as soon as possible. On Wednesday AMD stock rose 14 percent after the company beat second-quarter expectations. Krzanich told analysts in April that volume chip production with Intel's 10-nanometer process was getting delayed from the second half of 2018 to 2019.

"Even with an interim CEO in place, Intel cannot afford to leave the top post vacant for too long, particularly given the process challenges and competitive threats the company faces," Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher wrote in a note last month.

The core numbers will take a back seat to the technical issues and leadership shuffle for now, Bernstein analysts led by Stacy Rasgon said in a Friday note.

Intel stock is up about 13 percent since the beginning of the year.

