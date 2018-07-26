McDonald's revenue falls 12 percent, but beats Wall Street estimates

McDonald's revenue dropped less than expected during the second-quarter, falling 12 percent as the world's largest restaurant chain sold fewer burgers and fries.

The company's performance, announced Thursday, beat Wall Street expectations in a tough quarter marked by a nationwide recall of salads at about 3,000 restaurants across the U.S. after public health officials traced an outbreak of Cyclosporiasis back to tainted lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control said last week that at least 163 people across 10 states were infected by the Cyclospora parasite, which is transmitted through fecal matter.

Sales at company-owned restaurants plunged by 27 percent during the second quarter and same-store sales in the U.S. grew slower-than-anticipated rate of 2.6 percent. Wall Street analysts were expecting growth of 3 percent, according to StreetAccount.

A jump in international sales, especially in the U.K. and France, helped bolster the company's results.

Shares of McDonald's were about flat in pre-market trading Thursday after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Here is what the company reported versus what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted earnings: $1.99 per share vs. $1.92 per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $5.35 billion vs. $5.32 billion expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Same-store sales: 4 percent growth vs. 3.5 percent expected, according to StreetAccount.

Net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $1.90 per share, from $1.39 billion, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier. Excluding a $92 million restructuring charge and other one-time expenses, McDonald's earned $1.99 per share, better than the $1.92 per share analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

McDonald's revenue dropped 12 percent to $5.35 billion, from $6.05 billion during the same three months last year.

"We're pleased with the results of our international business and the progress we're making in the U.S. on executing on our Velocity Growth Plan priorities," Steve Easterbrook, CEO of McDonald's said in a statement.

Same-store sales, a key metric for restaurant companies, were up 4 percent globally, higher than the 3.5 percent analysts had expected according to StreetAccount.