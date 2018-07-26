Nasdaq futures are under pressure as Facebook shares plummet

The Nasdaq is set for a tumble this morning after a worse-than-expected forecast from Facebook (FB) that sent that stock down as much as 25 percent in after-hours trading. The Nasdaq had set a record closing high in Wednesday trading. (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) shares were 16 percent lower in premarket. The company said revenue growth would slow during the second half of the year and expenses would be higher. It did beat estimates by two cents with profit of $1.74 per share, but revenue and other key metrics fell short. (CNBC)
* Facebook has a history of earnings calls that hurt the stock (CNBC)
Dow component McDonald’s (MCD) and NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) highlight another busy morning for corporate earnings. Amazon.com (AMZN), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Starbucks (SBUX) are among the headliners in today’s after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)
A double dose of economic reports comes at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of initial jobless claims and June durable goods orders. The European Central Bank will hold its regular monetary policy meeting, with a rate decision and policy statement set for 7:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)