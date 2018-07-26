Nasdaq futures are under pressure as Facebook shares plummet

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and EU launched a "new phase" in their relationship, saying that they would start negotiations immediately on a number of areas that include working toward "zero tariffs" on industrial goods. (CNBC)



* Senators unveil bipartisan bill meant to delay Trump auto tariffs (CNBC)

House Freedom Caucus members escalated their battle against the DOJ, filing articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for what they allege is his failure to hand over documents about the Russia investigation. (USA Today)

North Korea will transfer the remains of an unspecified number of soldiers killed in the Korean War on Friday after accepting about 100 wooden caskets sent by the United States, according to a report. (Reuters)

A single attacker detonated a bomb near the U.S. embassy in Beijing today, an embassy spokesperson told NBC News. There were no injuries, other than to the bomber, the official and Chinese police said.

CNN said one of its White House correspondents was excluded from covering one of Trump’s events on Wednesday. They were barred after asking earlier about an audio recording between Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. (Reuters)

Qualcomm (QCOM) officially terminated the deal to buy NXP Semiconductors (NXP) after failing to get a decision from China regulators by last night’s deadline. Qualcomm will proceed with a $30 billion stock buyback program. (CNBC)

Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp — who CEO Elon Musk characterized as a saboteur and disgruntled ex-employee — is slated to meet with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, his attorney told CNBC.

The health unit at Microsoft is a multi-billion dollar business, the company's chief medical officer said on CNBC's new "Beyond The Valley" podcast. Microsoft is using A.I. and cloud to help bring technology to health care.