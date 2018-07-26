In most international freelancing relationships, the work is done in markets with lower labor costs. The No. 1 location for freelancing is India, followed by Bangladesh, according to the University of Oxford Internet Institute Online Labor Index worker supplement, which draws on data from the freelance platforms Fiverr, Freelancer, Guru and PeoplePerHour.

However, the United States is No. 3, and in some cases the work its freelancers are doing is coming from developing economies. Alex Wood, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute, has for instance, interviewed American freelancers in Los Angeles who were doing business development for a software company in India that needed help navigating the U.S. market. Wood has found that companies made up of highly skilled workers in developing economies such as India may face cultural barriers when they want to break into markets such as the United States. “In many cases the benefits of adding a U.S. freelancer to help you with the U.S. side of the business is going to be a bigger market there,” Wood said.

Wood, however, doesn’t envision the trend happening on a large scale but rather when it’s a necessity for business expansion. “It’s going to be those situations where bringing in the U.S. freelancer is going to add a lot of value.”

Steve King, partner at Emergent Research, which studies the freelance economy, has also observed software development shops in Eastern Europe and South America hiring Americans for business development, to create a presence in the U.S. and interact in the same time zones as their clients. “These companies are realizing there are advantages to having a local presence,” King said. “It should grow over time. Once you’ve established trade relationships with a country, trade tends to go both ways. That’s the normal way trade evolves.”

A key factor that is making it possible for businesses in developing countries to hire freelancers in countries such as the United States is the accessibility of giant freelancing platforms such as Upwork. “Without them, it wouldn’t be possible for businesses in other countries to be able to find and arrange engagements with people,” said Andrew Karpie, research director, services and labor procurement, at Azul Partners. “Clearly, they play a critical role.”

Some firms in developing economies are also supplementing the skills on their team in areas such as software development and web design. To build their business, they ended up hiring Americans, either on a full-time or contract basis. Often, this means the company owners must stretch their freelancing and salary budgets well beyond what they usually pay, and the compensation gap is closing.

“If someone is being hired in a U.S. capacity for one of these firms, they are likely to be taking less than they probably would from a U.S. firm or a European firm,” King said. However, he added, “I would think they would be paid close to their normal U.S. salaries or otherwise they would go somewhere else.”

Sometimes, Ford helps her clients on very tight budgets find ways to cover the costs of a project, tapping her business strategy skills. One client in the Caribbean, for instance, wanted to establish a multi-nation tour of Africa for a well-known musician. “They came on the job board and said, ‘This is what we want to do. Can anyone pull this off?’"

Ford had worked on a similar project years ago and realized they did not have the cash flow to achieve their goal at the time. She helped them create a plan to secure in-kind contributions from donors and corporate sponsorships, drafting a template for letters they could send to contacts.

They got off to a strong start but, needing more lead time, decided to postpone their work on the event to this spring. “That’s under way as we speak,” she said.