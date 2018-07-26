Spotify rises slightly after its second earnings report since going public

Spotify shares rose slightly before the bell on Thursday, after reporting second-quarter financial results that fell roughly in-line with expectations. The report was only the music streaming service's second since going public in April.

The stock was up 1 percent premarket, recovering after dipping 4 percent immediately after the earnings were released.

Here’s how the company did (currency rates from Oanda):

Revenue: $1.49 billion vs. $1.49 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

Premium Subscribers: 83 million vs. 82 million expected by a FactSet consensus estimate.

Ad-supported monthly active users: 101 million vs. 99.7 million expected by a FactSet consensus estimate.

In the second quarter, Spotify revenue growth was hit by Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, a head wind to which executives attributed to a lag in overall revenue growth. Spotify in a statement said it saw "GDPR disruption across our European markets during Q2 but seem to be largely past that now."

"GDPR posed mostly a timing challenge for us, mostly with ad holding companies, exclusively in the free business. It was an opportunity for them to try to negotiate for a broader set of information sharing rights, and we weren't willing to give them," CFO Barry McCarthy explained on a call with media.

"When it became clear we weren't going to soften our position, we were able to move on and get back to the business of booking revenue. So it was kind of a short-term hiccup," he added.

Spotify also noted a slight slow-down in ad-supported monthly active user growth. Rather than averaging 8 to 9 percent growth quarter to quarter, Spotify saw ad-supported monthly active users increase by about 2 percent quarter to quarter and 23 percent year-over-year. CFO Barry McCarthy said the slowing growth would really only be a concern if it interfered with performance in future quarters.

Spotify issued third quarter outlook that fell in line with Wall Street expectations. Spotify anticipates 85 million to 88 million premium subscribers in the quarter ending in Sept. 2018, versus 86 million expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. As for revenue, Spotify expects $1.4 billion to $1.64 billion, compared with the $1.55 billion expected by a FactSet consensus estimate.

Since its public share sale on April 3, Spotify shares have climbed from an opening price of $165.90 to $187.99 at the close on Wednesday.

In its first earnings report in May, the music streaming company reported 75 million paying members, but discounted subscriptions reduced its average revenue per user. That figure along with a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast sent the shares tumbling.

Spotify has since recovered, with the stock climbing to a record this week. Investors are showing more confidence in Spotify's business, but the company continues to face stiff competition from Pandora as well as tech giants Google, Amazon and Apple.

