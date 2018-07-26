The 10 most and least educated cities in the United States 

The Department of Education, the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce and the Lumina Foundation all predict that around 65 percent of all jobs in the United States will require some post-secondary education by 2020.

With just 17 months until 2020, the U.S. labor force will likely fall short. According to most recent figures from the U.S. Census, just 33.4 percent of Americans over the age of 25 currently have a college degree. While this figure is higher than previous decades, it leaves the United States falling behind other nations.

But some American cities are doing better than others in the race to meet the needs of the future economy. WalletHub analyzed data from the 150 largest metropolitan areas across the United States in order to determine which cities had the the most and least educated populations.

To build the list, WalletHub considered 11 metrics, including educational attainment of citizens over the age of 25, quality of public schools and educational equality among citizens.